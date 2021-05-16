The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Signify has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

