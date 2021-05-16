Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

DISAU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

