Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3 Million Investment in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,869 over the last 90 days.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.65 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

