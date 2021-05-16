1,600 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,530,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

