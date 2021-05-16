Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

