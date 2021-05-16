Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $71.09 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

