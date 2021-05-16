Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

