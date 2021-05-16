Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,445 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.