Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.11 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

