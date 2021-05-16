Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

