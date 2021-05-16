GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.