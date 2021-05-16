International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGT. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

IGT stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $22,557,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

