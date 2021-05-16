Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

