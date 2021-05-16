Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RPD. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

