$2.23 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $288.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.99. Accenture has a twelve month low of $177.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.