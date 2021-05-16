Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TDI opened at $25.93 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

