Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 11th

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $95.47 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

