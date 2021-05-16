Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $44,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

