Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT opened at $14.01 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

