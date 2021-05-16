Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $251.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

BEVFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

