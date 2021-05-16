Pandora A/S Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2019 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Several research analysts have commented on PANDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

