Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $537.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

