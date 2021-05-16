UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of UMH opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have purchased 423 shares of company stock worth $7,000 in the last three months. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

