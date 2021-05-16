SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

SITM stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. SiTime has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

