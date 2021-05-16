Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SWIR. National Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.