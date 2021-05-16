Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FRME opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

