Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.25 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.