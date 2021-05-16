18,741 Shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

BPYU stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.