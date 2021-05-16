Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.