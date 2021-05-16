7,155 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

