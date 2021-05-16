Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at $78,452,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $390,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at $97,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,033 shares of company stock worth $32,842,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

