VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDC opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

