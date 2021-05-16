Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $687,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 163.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.92. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

