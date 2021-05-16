Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 3,208 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $135.70 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

