State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $117.69 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.