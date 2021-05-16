Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock valued at $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.