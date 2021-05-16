State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

