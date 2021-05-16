Insider Buying: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Purchases 1,080 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Tanya Chemodurow purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $24,688.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,673.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

