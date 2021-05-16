Gerald P. Plush Acquires 1,000 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) insider Gerald P. Plush acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,131.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $875.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.