Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Purchases A$17,052.57 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Ada Poon bought 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$17,052.57 ($12,180.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

