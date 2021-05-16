New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 356.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

