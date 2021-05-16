Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

