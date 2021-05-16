Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

