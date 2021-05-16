Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE BDC opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Belden by 1,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Belden by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

