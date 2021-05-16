Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.24. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $181.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

