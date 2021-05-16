Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ORKLY. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.5704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

