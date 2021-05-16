Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.