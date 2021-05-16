Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $4,926,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.