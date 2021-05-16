Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Roth Capital

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

FLUX opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,074 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

