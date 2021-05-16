Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.94 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $90,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.